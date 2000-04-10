Former cable-turned-radio mogul Jeffrey A. Marcus has found another new business to lead.
Former cable-turned-radio mogul Jeffrey A. Marcus has found another new business to lead. Last Wednesday, he was named chairman of Dallas-based eVentures Group Inc., an Internet communications-oriented company backed by investors including Liberty Media Group. EVentures was formed last year to invest in Internet communications businesses, such as phonefree.com and Internet Global Services.
