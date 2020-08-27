Former 'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsey Joins 'Extra' as Correspondent

Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsey will join Warner Bros.’ Extra as a Los Angeles-based correspondent when the entertainment news strip returns for season 27 on Tuesday, Sept 8.

Lindsey, who co-hosts the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, has been serving as a special correspondent for Extra since last year. Lindsey holds a law degree from Marquette University and made history as the first Black woman to star on ABC’s long-running reality series.

“Rachel is dynamic and whip-smart,” said Lisa Gregorisch-Dempsey, Extra senior executive producer in a statement. “Being a lawyer, a reporter and a celebrity in her own right, she comes with a connection with the audience that is the ideal fit for Extra. I always love watching her interviews and seeing celebrity Bachelor fans get starstruck.”

Lindsay is one of two attorneys on Extra's roster. Cheslie Kryst, the reigning Miss USA, is also a lawyer and will continue as an Extra New York correspondent alongside Nate Burleson, who is also an NFL Network host and CBS Sports commentator.

Lindsey joins Jennifer Lahmers who also is a correspondent for the show out of Los Angeles. Charissa Thompson continues as Las Vegas correspondent. Longtime special correspondents Terri Seymour, Michael Corbett and Adam Glassman are all also returning.

Extra is anchored by Billy Bush and executive produced by Gregorisch-Dempsey, Theresa Coffino and Jeremy Spiegel. The show is produced by Warner Bros.’ first-run production arm, Telepictures, and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.