Former ‘Apprentice' Cast Member Omarosa Lands TV One Series
TV One is teaming up with real estate mogul-turned reality TV star Donald Trump on dating series Omarosa's Ultimate Merger.
The reality series will feature Omarosa, the former Apprentice cast member and veteran of numerous other reality shows in a dating show she was reportedly working on over a year ago with her former Apprentice boss.
The series will feature a dozen guys vetted for the chance to potentially wed her.
The series is slated for spring 2010 on the African American-targeted network whose owners include Comcast and DirecTV.
