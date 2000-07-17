Former Ameritech lobbyist Gary Lytle will take over temporarily as head of the United States Telecom Association (USTA),
Former Ameritech lobbyist Gary Lytle will take over temporarily as head of the United States Telecom Association (USTA), while USTA President Roy Neel takes a leave of absence to work on Vice President Al Gore's campaign for president starting Sept. 1. Lytle is a USTA board member, was vice president of federal relations for Ameritech and headed up the company's Washington office.
