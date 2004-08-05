Former AFTRA President Maxwell Dies

Former American Federation of Television and Radio Artists president Frank Maxwell, a veteran TV, stage and screen actor, died of complications from heart disease Aug. 4 at his home in Santa Monica, Calif., according to AFTRA. He was 87.

Maxwell was president of the union from 1985 to 1989 as well as president of the L.A. local for five years. His membership card, issued in 1937, was #39.

Maxwell's TV credits included the role of Dan Rooney on ABC soap General Hospital from 1978 to 1990, various prime time series, Golden Age dramas, and guest shots in over 100 shows familiar with most boomers, including Twilight Zone, Outer Limits,M*A*S*H*,All In the Family, Gilligan's Island, Bewitched, I Spy, Gomer Pyle, Perry Mason,Rawhide,Charlie's Angels, Quincy, Bob Newhart and many more.



In a canned quote worth quoting anyway, AFTRA National President John Connolly said of Maxwell Thursday: "[He] worked every nook and cranny of our wretched and glorious business with verve and nerve. Frank fought fascism in the belly of a B-29 in WWII, McCarthyite blacklisting at the peril of his television career in the 1950s, and racism on the front lines of the civil rights struggle in the 1960s... He brought dignity, self-respect and a sense of empowerment to the 80,000 members of AFTRA."

He is survived by a daughter, Chris Maxwell, of L.A.