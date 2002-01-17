Former ABC VP heads to Hallmark

Hallmark Channel tapped ex-ABC production executive Maura Dunbar to head up its original-programming unit.

Dunbar, who left ABC in 2000, was named senior

vice president of original programming and development for the cable network.

She spent 15 years in program development at ABC, working on movies of the week, most recently as vice president of miniseries and special projects.

For the past year, Dunbar has been a consultant to Hallmark and Discovery Networks U.S.