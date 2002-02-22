Forget 'pending,' Worldgate's got the patent
Interactive-television company WorldGate Communications Inc. has received its patent for interactive-TV technology and delivery.
The patent has 18 additional claims for an MPEG (Moving Picture Expert Group) broadcast-encoding technique
that increases the efficiency of thin-client systems deployable on "2000-class"
digital set-top boxes.
The patent includes an ultra-thin client architecture for centralized
processing and distribution of real-time interactive content and the centralized
tracking of interactive sessions in an interactive-TV environment, as well as
channel hyperlinking.
