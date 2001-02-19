Forensic pick-up

Court TV has ordered 26 more episodes of Forensic Files

, described as a documentary counter-part to CBS' C.S.I

. Forensic Files

, which debuted Sept. 18, 2000, airs five days a week at 7:30 p.m. Season to date, the show has averaged a .7 rating (363,000 homes), which represents a 169% jump from the time-period performance last year.