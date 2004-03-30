The Forensic Force Is with CBS

CBS won Monday night in households and tied for first with NBC (5.2 rating/14 share) in the key 18-49 demo thanks to time period wins by its 9-10 sitcom block of repeats of Everybody Loves Raymond and Two & a Half Men and a powerhouse performance by a brand new CSI: Miami.

In the key 18-49 demo, Raymond did a 5.2/13 according to Nielsen overnight numbers, tying a repeat of LasVegas on NBC for first at 9-9:30. From 9:30 to 10, Two & a Half Men did a 5.1/12 to edge out the second half of LasVegas (5.1/12) for tops in the time period.

At 10, CBS blew away the other nets with a 7.1/19, NBC was in second with a 4.7/12 for Average Joe Returns. ABC was a distant third with 20/20.

NBC's share of first in 18-49's was primarily on the strength of a repeat of Fear Factor. It's 5.7/17 at 8-9 was the show's biggest ever 18-49 number for a repeat, said NBC. The network also got help from the solid performance by LasVegas. In fact, from 8 to 10, NBC had almost a share point lead in 18-49's before CSI weighed in.

Fox was third in the demo with a 2.5/7 for Bernie Mac, Cracking Up, and back-to-back That 70's Show's. ABC was fourth in 18-49's for the night with a two-hour movie, The Haunting (2/5) and 20/20. UPN took fifth (a 1.5/4) with all-new episodes, bookending the night with two outings of Half & Half, with Eve and Girlfriends sandwiched in between . The WB was in last with a 1/3 for repeats of 7th Heaven and Everwood.

In the household race, the order of finish was CBS, 9.7/15; NBC, 7.4/12; ABC, 4.1/7; Fox, 3.4/5; UPN, 2.6/4; and WB, 2/3.