Forecast Is for More Weathercasts as Weather Co. Launches ReelSphere

The Weather Co., a provider of forecasts and visualization technology, said it is launching ReelSphere, which uses artificial intelligence to help broadcasters and streamers produce more weathercasts, increase engagement and improve monetization.

“Weather has never been more impactful for audiences or more critical for broadcasters and streaming providers, and we are committed to helping our clients become a one-stop-shop of weather information for their viewers,” Joe Fiveash, head of enterprise media and new verticals at The Weather Co., said. “Our products use AI and cloud technology to solve urgent challenges like resource shortages and audience growth by leveraging remote workflows and resources across an enterprise to create scalable content for multiple platforms such as CTV, which audiences demand.”

The Weather Co. said ReelSphere combines human and machine capabilities to deliver relevant content. It can also work with existing production staff at stations or create new weathercasts and videos from streaming services not already in the weather business.

The technology can be used to add production elements to weathercasts or create more timely, localized video.

For example, when rain is expected, precipitation levels will appear in a weathercast and beach forecasts for the weekend will be generated, without extra work by staffers.

The AI technology generates captioning and audio for each video, using either a generic voice or the voice of trusted local on-air talent.

ReelSphere also integrates sponsor content for advertisers interested in specific weather conditions or events. Stations can use first-party data to better target and deliver weather video.

According to a study cited by The Weather Co. from the SmithGeiger Group, while overall satisfaction with weather forecasts is mostly sunny only 22% of respondents are completely satisfied with the forecasts and reports they receive. Of those surveyed, 65% would trust an AI voiceover from their favorite meteorologist.

“By making weather videos even more timely, local and scalable, The Weather Company is helping improve how millions of consumers experience vital weather content each day,” Andrew Finlayson, executive VP of digital and AI strategies at SmithGeiger Group, said. “They continue to marry their weather expertise with the latest in technology innovation to solve consumer problems, helping weather storytellers of all types ‘super-serve’ their consumers. Weather content is increased across all screens, including mobile, web and smart TVs, while improving workflows and controlling costs.”