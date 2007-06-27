Fore!: Rough Time For Syndicated Shows

Preemptions for the U.S. Open golf tournament played havoc with some syndicated shows for the week ending June 17, mirroring the toll the tough course took on some of the world’s best golfers.

Only two talk shows saw week-over-week gains, with Live with Regis & Kelly up 7% to a 3.0 and Tyra gaining 8% to a 1.3. The news wasn’t as positive for Oprah, which hit a season-low 4.9.

Two magazines also managed to tick up as the summer ratings doldrums set in. Access Hollywood was up 9% to a 2.5 and Extra was up 6% to a 1.9. But with celebrityi nmate Paris Hilton now out of jail, all of these shows may see a rebound once this week’s ratings roll around.

In court action, four of the top five shows were actually up for the week, led as always by Judge Judy, which gained 2% to a 4.4.

And the week was tough on off-net sitcoms (the top six were all down) and top game shows Wheel of Fortune (6.5) and Jeopardy! (5.2) both hit new season lows.