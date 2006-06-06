Fore! a Good Cause
Donald Trump's National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes will host this year's Celebrity Golf Classic.
The tournament, conducted by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Foundation, benefits edcuational and TV program preservation efforts through the Archive of American Television.
The tournament will be held Aug. 24 as part of the run-up to the Emmy awards broadcast. B&C is a hole sponsor for the tournament.
