Fore! a Good Cause

Donald Trump's National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes will host this year's Celebrity Golf Classic.

The tournament, conducted by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Foundation, benefits edcuational and TV program preservation efforts through the Archive of American Television.

The tournament will be held Aug. 24 as part of the run-up to the Emmy awards broadcast. B&C is a hole sponsor for the tournament.