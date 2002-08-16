Ford goes country

Ford Motor Co. has signed country singer/songwriter Toby Keith for an

upcoming TV campaign for its trucks.

Keith currently has the No. 1 country album (Unleashed) and No. 2

country single ("Courtesy of the Red, White & Blue") on the Billboard hit

charts.

The spots in Ford's "Built Ford Tough" campaign will break this fall,

according to Ford division president Steve Lyons, who said there will be

print, radio and Web components, as well. Additional details on the campaign will come later, he added.

The spots, which can be customized regionally, will feature an original score

by Keith that, Lyons said, "captures his love for Ford trucks and the

hard-working nature of the vehicles."

Keith describes himself as a third-generation Ford truck

man.