Ford Foundation recognizes broadcasters

EVS Communications founders Arturo Salcedo Martínez and Eduardo López --

producers of Línea Directa, a public-affairs series airing on low-power

Telemundo Communications Group Inc. TV affiliate WZDC Washington, D.C. -- have

been awarded $130,000 from The Ford Foundation as part of its 'Leadership for a

Changing World' program, making them the only broadcasters to be so honored.

The program 'recognizes 20 leaders and leadership groups not broadly known

beyond their immediate community or field.'

Línea Directa, which is targeted toward the Latino community, has dealt

with such subjects as predatory lending practices, domestic violence, education,

depression and teen-age pregnancy.

Since 2000, EVS has teamed up with NBC-owned WRC-TV Washington (NBC also owns

Telemundo), which provides technical and studio support to the

show.