Ford Foundation recognizes broadcasters
EVS Communications founders Arturo Salcedo Martínez and Eduardo López --
producers of Línea Directa, a public-affairs series airing on low-power
Telemundo Communications Group Inc. TV affiliate WZDC Washington, D.C. -- have
been awarded $130,000 from The Ford Foundation as part of its 'Leadership for a
Changing World' program, making them the only broadcasters to be so honored.
The program 'recognizes 20 leaders and leadership groups not broadly known
beyond their immediate community or field.'
Línea Directa, which is targeted toward the Latino community, has dealt
with such subjects as predatory lending practices, domestic violence, education,
depression and teen-age pregnancy.
Since 2000, EVS has teamed up with NBC-owned WRC-TV Washington (NBC also owns
Telemundo), which provides technical and studio support to the
show.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.