Ford, Coke back Idol

Ford Motor Co. and The Coca-Cola Co. are coming back as sponsors of Fox's

American Idol -- which premieres in two parts Tuesday, Jan. 21, and

Wednesday, Jan. 22 -- with AT&T Wireless Services Inc. also signing on as a major sponsor.

Old Navy and Clairol's Herbal Essences are also coming on as new advertising

partners.

Sponsorships for the show involve "innovative advertising concepts, product

placements, interstitials and a fresh promotional strategy," Fox said in a

prepared statement.

As part of its sponsorship package, AT&T Wireless plans to launch a

comprehensive marketing campaign and bring exclusive show-related content to its

customers.

"The new integrated sponsorships present yet another opportunity for us to

express our vision and will continue the network's tradition of breaking the

mold when it comes to creative relationships with our advertisers," Fox president of sales Jon

Nesvig said.

Ford and Coca-Cola will expand their presence in the second rendition of the

popular summer hit.

Ford will host the "Ford Focus Room," where contestants will share their

feelings with the audience before and after they perform.

Ford will also introduce into the show product placements for its Ford Focus,

its Ford Expedition SUV and the Ford Thunderbird, as well as other

Ford-manufactured vehicles.

Coca-Cola will host the Coca-Cola Red Room, in which contestants will hang

out in between performances.

Coca-Cola will also host interstitials called "Coke- Behind-the-Scenes" that

will provide viewers with a peek of what contestants are doing in their free

time. Those segments will be created for radio, as well.