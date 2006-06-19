Ford, AMC Take the Promo Trail

AMC has teamed up with Ford Motor Company on a sponsorship package for the network's original Western Broken Trail. The sponsorship, Ford's first time advertising on the network, is designed to promote the company's "bold moves" campaign.



AMC will pair the creative content from the campaign with scenes from the movie and run them as 30- to 60-second vignettes with behind-the-scenes clips. Ford will also sponsor tagged tune-ins, integrated bumpers and print ads, as well as content on AMCtv.com and Broken Trail's Website.



Trail, with Robert Duvall, Thomas Haden Church and Greta Scacchi,is AMC's first original movie. It runs for four hours June 25 and 26 at 8 p.m.