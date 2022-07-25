‘For All Mankind’ Gets Fourth Season

For All Mankind received a fourth season order at Apple TV Plus. The space drama comes from Ronald D. Moore along with Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolport. Production begins in August.

The renewal was announced at Comic-Con.

For All Mankind explores what would have happened if the global space race had never ended, according to Apple TV Plus. “The series presents an aspirational world where NASA astronauts, engineers and their families find themselves in the center of extraordinary events seen through the prism of an alternate history timeline—a world in which the USSR beats the US to the moon.”

Season three began June 10. Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour and Sonya Walger are in the cast.

Moore, Nedivi and Wolpert created For All Mankind. Nedivi and Wolpert are showrunners. Those three executive produce, along with Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions, as well as David Weddle, Bradley Thompson and Nichole Beattie.

Sony Pictures Television produces the show. ■