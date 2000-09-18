Football is very, very good to ESPN

ESPN's NFL Sunday Night Football Dallas-Arizona game scored a 9.0 cable rating/7.2 million households. ESPN's final-round coverage of the Bell Canadian Open on the same Sunday (Sept. 10, from 5 to 7 p.m.) averaged a 3.5 rating/2.7 million households, making it the most-viewed golf program in ESPN's history. The telecast featured Tiger Woods winning and becoming the first player since 1971 to win the U.S. Open, the British Open and the Canadian Open in the same year.