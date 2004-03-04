Trending

Football Reporter Arrington Changes Sides

Jill Arrington is switching teams. The college-football sideline reporter for CBS Sports is joining ESPN as the sideline reporter for its Thursday-night games, as well as a feature reporter for studio show, College GameDay.

Arrington, whose sports résumé also includes stints with Fox NFL coverage and the Arena Football League on TNN, is the daughter of former Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Rick Arrington.