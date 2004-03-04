Football Reporter Arrington Changes Sides
Jill Arrington is switching teams. The college-football sideline reporter for CBS Sports is joining ESPN as the sideline reporter for its Thursday-night games, as well as a feature reporter for studio show, College GameDay.
Arrington, whose sports résumé also includes stints with Fox NFL coverage and the Arena Football League on TNN, is the daughter of former Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Rick Arrington.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.