Football, reality rules on Monday night
Pro football and reality TV dominated the Monday night ratings.
ABC's Monday Night Football debut match-up between the Denver Broncos and New York Giants drew a 14.6 rating in Nielsen overnight ratings. That was an 8% drop from last year's MNF season opener between the Broncos and the St. Louis Rams.
NBC's Weakest Link hit a 5.5 rating, 9 share among adults 18-49 with 8.1 million viewers. ABC's Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? topped it in total viewers with 17.3 million in the same time slot.- Richard Tedesco
