Football pre-reality tops reality in ratings

ABC's pre-season Monday Night Football football ran strong in the ratings, outdistancing NBC's Weakest Link.

ABC's pre-season tilt between the Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys from Mexico City scored an 8.0 rating, 14 share for all households with 11.5 million viewers in national Nielsen numbers. Head-to-head with the game's opening hour, the edgy Brit quiz show slipped to a 3.6 rating, 12 share among adults 18-49 with 10 million viewers. - Richard Tedesco