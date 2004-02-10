Football Network Signs Time Warner

Start-up cable channel The Football Network, which has come very close to disbanding in recent months, has inked a distribution deal with Time Warner Cable. It is a lifeline the network needed.

TFN, which aims to launch full-time this spring, will offer high school, some college and Canadian Football League games, as well as news and information programming. On Time Warner, it will likely be offered on sports tiers, although it is up to individual systems to decide. TFN also has a corporate-level deal with Cox and a deal with the National Cable Television Cooperative.