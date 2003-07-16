Football Net teams up with Spike TV
Start-up cable channel The Football Network is teaming with MTV Networks'
Spike TV (formerly The New TNN) on two new football-themed shows.
TFN, which is aiming to launch this fall, will produce two half-hour shows
for Spike.
Football 101 will be a magazine show touching on top stories in pro,
college and high-school football.
Fantasy Football 2003 will offer news and information for fantasy-football players.
The shows will air first on Spike, then replay on TFN.
The two networks will work together to sell advertising.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.