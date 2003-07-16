Football Net teams up with Spike TV

Start-up cable channel The Football Network is teaming with MTV Networks'

Spike TV (formerly The New TNN) on two new football-themed shows.

TFN, which is aiming to launch this fall, will produce two half-hour shows

for Spike.

Football 101 will be a magazine show touching on top stories in pro,

college and high-school football.

Fantasy Football 2003 will offer news and information for fantasy-football players.

The shows will air first on Spike, then replay on TFN.

The two networks will work together to sell advertising.