Football Means Victory for Peacock

The NFL pre-season game between the Washington Redskins and the Cincinnati Bengals put NBC (and the Bengals, at 19-3) in the winning position in the Sunday primetime race, giving the network a 2.8 rating/9 share in the key 18-49 demographic, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

CBS placed No. 2 in the game, posting a 2.1/6 in the demo; its highest numbers came from its only first-run program, Big Brother, which earned a 2.5/8 from 8-9.

Next on the roster was ABC with a 2.0/6 for a night of reruns (the highest-rated one being Grey’s Anatomy with a 2.5/7 from 10-11).

Fox was the last of the Big Four, with a 1.8/6 in the demo for its lineup of comedy reruns following its fall preview (which earned a low 0.8/3) from 7-7:30.

The WB, whose days are numbered, eked out an 0.6/2.