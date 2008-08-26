Football Makes Way For Obama
Hubbard Broadcasting will move the Aug. 28 Minnesota Vikings/Dallas Cowboys preseason football game from ABC affiliate KSTP to its co-owned independent KSCT there.
The move makes way for ABC’s coverage of Barack Obama’s acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention.
KSTP will almost certainly lose out on the ratings end of that equation given the popularity of football and the campaign coverage's ratings
relative to entertainment programming
.
