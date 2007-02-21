Food Network Signs Hispanic TV Star Ingrid Hoffman

Ingrid Hoffman, host of cooking and lifestyle show Delicioso on Univision and contributor to Univision’sDespierta America, has signed a multi-year deal with the Food Network.

"Ingrid has a loyal and passionate following in the Hispanic community," said Bob Tuschman, senior VP of programming and production for Food Network, in a statement. "Her love of food, flair for easy entertaining, along with her inviting personality, is sure to draw a new legion of fans to our air."

Hoffman was raised in Colombia and later moved to Miami, where she began her TV career on a local show. She is touted as one of Miami’s top event planners and is the owner of Rocca, a popular Miami restaurant.

She will make her first appearance for the network at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival Feb. 23-25.