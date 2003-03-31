Food Network sets new menu

Food Network's 2003-2004 menu includes 12 new series, scores of specials and

a dash of reality TV.

Food said it is upping its programming budget nearly 60 percent this year.

According to Kagan World Media estimates, Food spent about $65 million on

programming last year.

On the reality front, Food's highlights include the debut of Date

Plate April 2, challenging singles to prepare romantic meals for blind

dates.

Roker on the Road, premiering in June, features Today weatherman

Al Roker travelling the country to find people "living out their culinary

dreams"; and Jamie's Kitchen: The Fifteen is celebrity chef Jamie

Oliver's search for 15 unemployed street kids to run his new restaurant, Fifteen,

and it is slated for October.

Food plans to air 60 new specials this year, including some limited series,

like Dweezil & Lisa for first-quarter 2004, looking at music couple

Dweezil Zappa and Lisa Loeb's passion for food, and How to Boil Water, which offers up basic cooking lessons, beginning April 5.