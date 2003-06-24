Trending

Food Network relocates

By

Food Network is moving its corporate offices and studios to the Chelsea
Market section of New York, to a building (75 Ninth Ave.) once occupied by a
Nabisco cookie factory.

Given the complex's mix of food and media tenants, the move has synergy
written all over it (in royal icing with a No. 2 tip).

Food joins other media tenants including New York 1 News and Oxygen
Media.