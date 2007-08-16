Trending

Food Network Orders Up Second Season of Simply Delicioso

Food Network announced that it will pick up an additional 13 episodes of Simply Delicioso, the Miami-based cooking show hosted by Ingrid Hoffman.

Hoffman, born in Colombia, is the network’s first Hispanic host.
Delicioso, which premiered July 14, airs at 11:30 a.m. on Food’s “In The Kitchen” block of programming on Saturday mornings.

New episodes of the show are slated to air in the first quarter of 2008.