Food Network Orders Up Second Season of Simply Delicioso
By Alex Weprin
Food Network announced that it will pick up an additional 13 episodes of Simply Delicioso, the Miami-based cooking show hosted by Ingrid Hoffman.
Hoffman, born in Colombia, is the network’s first Hispanic host.
Delicioso, which premiered July 14, airs at 11:30 a.m. on Food’s “In The Kitchen” block of programming on Saturday mornings.
New episodes of the show are slated to air in the first quarter of 2008.
