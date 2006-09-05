Food Network Orders Up More Hits

Food Network has picked up its reality chef hunt The Next Food Network Star for a third season. The show, in which aspiring TV chefs compete for a show on the channel, is casting now. Filming will begin with eight new contestants in New York in January and the show is set to debut in June.

In a related matter, Food has given a second season order to Guy's Big Bite, the show hosted by last season's Next Food Network Star Guy Fieri. The Sunday morning show will return with 13 new episodes.

Food Network averaged 809,000 total viewers in prime this summer, up 8% over last year.