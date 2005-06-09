Food Network Names Prime Programmer

Food Net has named a new prime time chef.

It's Charles Nordlander, who is joining the cable channel as VP, prime time programming development. He wil be responsible for cooking up new pilots, specials and other projects.

Nordlander comes to Food Network from A&E, where he was director of lifestyle programming. He is also a former partner in Glow In the Dark Productions, where his creidts included Crossing Over with John Edward and HBO Family series 30x30 Kids Flicks.