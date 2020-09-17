Food Network, History Are ‘Must Haves’ Amid Pandemic
Beta Research study finds ESPN remained most valued network
In a study conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic, Food Network and History were the cable channels most often called “must haves’ by cable subscribers, according to Beta Research.
ESPN, Discovery, Channel, CNN and National Geographic were also described as networks that must be included in a channel lineup.
ESPN was the favorite network among men by a large margin in the study. Men also said that History, CNN, Food Network, Fox News, National Geographic and AMC were their favorite.
Food Network was the favorite most cited by women. Adult females also favorited Hallmark Channel, HGTV, TLC, Lifetime ID and History.
Despite losing its live sports coverage for months, viewers said ESPN was worth $1.95 a month, most of the networks listed in the survey. Viewers said Disney Channel was worth $1.85, Nickelodeon was worth $1.83, Cartoon Network was worth $1.79, ID was worth $1.78 and Fox Sports 1 was worth $1.68.
The Beta Research Cable Subscriber study was conducted in June with a sample of 1,200 adult cable subscribers. The study measured 42 basic cable networks.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.