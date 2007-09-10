Food Network Green-Lights Next Food Network Star

Food Network green-lit a fourth season of The Next Food Network Star, the reality-show competition that has served up big ratings for the cable channel.





The contestants for the next Next Food Network Star will be chosen through a nationwide casting call that runs through Oct. 12, with information available on the network's Web site.

The third installment of the series was Food's highest-rated food series ever, the channel said.





Season four will tape and air in 2008.