Food Network Green-Lights Next Food Network Star
Food Network green-lit a fourth season of The Next Food Network Star, the reality-show competition that has served up big ratings for the cable channel.
The contestants for the next Next Food Network Star will be chosen through a nationwide casting call that runs through Oct. 12, with information available on the network's Web site.
The third installment of the series was Food's highest-rated food series ever, the channel said.
Season four will tape and air in 2008.
