Food Network Exec To Head DIY

Food Network’s Kathleen Finch will step out of the kitchen to head up sister Scripps network DIY. Finch, who has been senior VP of prime time programming at Food, will now serve as senior VP and general manager of Scripps’ do-it-yourself channel, DIY Network. She will move from New York, where Food Network is based, to DIY’s headquarters in Knoxville, Tenn.

Finch joined Food Network as director of programming in 1999, and has successfully evolved the network’s programming from instructional series to food-themed entertainment fare with more mainstream appeal, overseeing such hits as Emeril Live!, Iron Chef America and Unwrapped. Prior to Food, she banked 12 years as a producer for CBS News and worked as a freelance magazine journalist. (She was also named one of this year’s “Women to Watch” by B&C in May.)

Bob Tuschman, VP of programming and production at Food Network, has been upped to senior VP, programming.

Finch joins a newly created Scripps unit devoted to the company’s emerging digital networks, DIY and Fine Living. Heading the unit is 11-year Scripps veteran Bob Baskerville, who has been general manager of Knoxville-based DIY since it launched in 1999.

Currently in 35 million homes, DIY programs how-to shows on home building, improvement and decorating.