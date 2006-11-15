Food Network To Debut Dinner: Impossible
At Food Network, the first course will be an obstacle.
Food has taken the wraps off a new series Dinner: Impossible (cue jazzy theme music with jangling forks and knives subbing for the cymbals).
The series, debuting Jan. 24 on the cable net, features Robert Irvine--a chef to princes and presidents-- and a team of two sous chefs attempting to serve gourmet meals while facing a diffferent weekly challenge. Like, say, having to shop and prep dinner for 150 people aboard a train at the risk of being left at the station if they fall behind. Then they have the challenge of serving it up in the close--and chugging--confines.
Another features the team attempting to create an 18th century meal cooking over fire pits with period utensils.
The series is produced by Marc Summers Productions.
