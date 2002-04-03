Food Network cooks up new shows
Food Network is expanding its culinary fare with 10 new series and 65
specials for 2002.
The E.W. Scripps Co.-owned niche network is upping its programming budget 39
percent this year to finance its new original slate.
Programming highlights include Oliver's Twist, a food and culture show
starring British cooking celebrity 'Naked Chef' Jamie Oliver (debuting May 14),
and $40 a Day, beginning April 24, in which host Rachel Ray travels the
world looking for bargain meals.
NBC's Today weatherman, Al Roker, will sample his best barbecue
recipes for Al Roker's Big, Bad BBQ Special June 9.
And in the Cook and Ladder competition on Labor Day, 10 firefighters
will cook up their best firehouse meals.
