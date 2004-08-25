Food Network Cooks with Julia Child Farewell

Food Network's tribute to late television chef Julia Child scored well for the channel. Julia Child: A Tribute aired Aug. 22 from 9 p.m.-10 p.m., earning a 1.2 household rating.

That’s pretty modest, even by cable’s standards. But it’s relatively big for Food Network which averages a 0.8 household rating in prime time.

Child died Aug. 13 at the age of 91.