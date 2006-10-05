Trending

Food Net's Getaways Gets Underway

By

Food Network says production has started on new series, Giada's Weekend Getaways.

The series, which debuts Jan. 12at 9:30, features chef Giada De Laurentiis (Food Net's Everyday Italian) seeking out vacation destinations with great food in mind.

Among the cities that fill the bill are New York, San Francisco, Charleston, Santa Fe, Seattle, and even Jackson Hole, Wyo.