Food Net's Getaways Gets Underway
Food Network says production has started on new series, Giada's Weekend Getaways.
The series, which debuts Jan. 12at 9:30, features chef Giada De Laurentiis (Food Net's Everyday Italian) seeking out vacation destinations with great food in mind.
Among the cities that fill the bill are New York, San Francisco, Charleston, Santa Fe, Seattle, and even Jackson Hole, Wyo.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.