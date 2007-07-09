Food Net's Brown Schedules Second Road Trip

Feasting on Asphalt 2.





No, that's not the name of a show based on that roadkill cookbook. It is Food Network's Alton Brown (Good Eats)-- not unlucky animals--that will be hitting the pavement for the second installment of the series.





Food Net's culinary "wild one" will return to the highways August 4 in search of regional roadside fare--diners, drive-in's, campgrounds, community centers.

The motorcyle trip takes Brown and his gang (the "Hell's Angel Hair Pastas" of TV travelers) through Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, Missouri, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Minnesota, stopping at alligator farms, donut shops, and barbecue joints along the way.

His first outing last year started in North Carolina and headed west.

The hour limited series will air Saturdays at 9-10 for six weeks.