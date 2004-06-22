Trending

Food Net Ups Menu Planners

Kathleen Finch, VP, programming, for The Food Network, has been named senior VP, prime time programming and development, in charge of prime time (and late night) programming and special projects.

Bob Tuschman, VP programming and production, has been named SVP, in charge of daytime and "In the Kitchen" programming.

The Food Network is served up in more that 85 million U.S. households.