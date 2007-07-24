Food Net Star Serves Up Record Ratings

The Food Network's Next Food NetworkStar has already whipped up a winning recipe for higher ratings.

The finale of the series July 22--in which Amy Finley, gourmet chef, caterer and mother of two from La Mesa, Calif., won her own fall, six-episode, series--was the highest-ever Food Net telecast with a 2.6 houshoeld rating and a 1.7 in adults 25-54, according to the network. It was the top cable show of the night on any network in the demo.

The series, which just ended its third season, is also Food Net's highest-rated ever.