Food Net slates Trivia
Food Network is cooking up its first game show.
On Trivia Unwrapped, contestants will test food knowledge for cash
prizes.
The game show is an offspring of Food's popular series, Unwrapped,
which shares the stories behind favorite foods.
Food has ordered 52 episodes of Trivia Unwrapped, with 19
slated to air in 2003.
The show premieres Monday, Aug. 25, and it will be hosted by Marc Summers, star of Game Show Network's WinTution.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.