Food Net slates Trivia

Food Network is cooking up its first game show.

On Trivia Unwrapped, contestants will test food knowledge for cash

prizes.

The game show is an offspring of Food's popular series, Unwrapped,

which shares the stories behind favorite foods.

Food has ordered 52 episodes of Trivia Unwrapped, with 19

slated to air in 2003.

The show premieres Monday, Aug. 25, and it will be hosted by Marc Summers, star of Game Show Network's WinTution.