Food Net Seeks More Chefs

Broth may suffer from too many cooks, but Food Net likes what they do for its programming lineup.

The cable channel has given the go-ahead to a second season of The Next Food Network Star, the reality contest whose winner/winners get their own cooking show.

A casting call will open Sept. 18 immediately after the launch of Party Line with Dan [Smith] and Steve [McDonagh], the winners of last season's contest.

Would-be (Wolfgang) Pucks and (Bobby) Flays will have until Oct. 12 to submit audition tapes. Tthe new series wil debut in March 2006.