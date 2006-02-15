Food Net Names Prime Time Chef
Allison Page, director of programming for Food Network, has been named VP, prime time programming.
She will oversee shows including Tasty Travels and Food Network Challenge, and specials like Food Network Caters Your Las Vegas Wedding.
Before joining Food Net, Page was associate producer at CBS Sunday Morning.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.