Food Net Names Creative Exec
Greg Neal, VP, creative, at the Shop at Home TV/Web home shopping net, has joined Food Network as VP, creative services.
Neal will be responsible for the network's on-air look as well as all creative and brand development.
He reports to Michael Smith, who now becomes head of both marketing and creative services departments.
