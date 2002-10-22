Food Net makes love and war

Food Network is adding Date Plate and Food Fight to its

programming menu in second-quarter 2003.

Food Fight is billed as Beat the Clock meets Iron Chef, in

which two very different teams -- say, Hells Angels and soccer moms -- square

off in a battle to see who can best prepare a "regional specialty."

Date Plate is a new take on the blind date. It gives two contestants $50

each and the opportunity to win a date through their cooking alone -- the object

of their affections must choose between the two by their dishes without ever

having seen the chefs.