Food Net leads in sub growth

Food Network closes out a sizzling summer season with dramatic growth, adding 4.1 million subscriber households to pass the 66 million mark.

The gain marks the largest absolute increase in the number of subscribers of any of the 55 measured cable networks, according to figures released by Nielsen Media Research last week.

The network, which added distribution to 550 local cable systems since June 2000, attributes its continuing rapid growth to several major market launches with AT&T this summer -- including 1.4 million subscribers in San Francisco, 500,000 in Seattle, and 460,000 in Pittsburgh - as well as to significant subscriber increases in Top 10 DMAs such as Los Angeles, Dallas and Atlanta.

- Richard Tedesco