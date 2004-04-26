Food Net Gets New Top Chef
Food Network is elevating Brooke Johnson to be the channel's new president.
Johnson, most recently EVP and GM, takes over from Judy Girard, now chief of Scripps Networks' co-owned home shopping channel, Shop at Home.
Johnson, a former A&E and History Channel executive, joined Food Network a year ago.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.