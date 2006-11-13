Food Net Books a Hilton Stay

The Food Network is teaming with current advertiser Hilton Hotels to create a branded travel package, appropriately named the Food Network Travel Package, available at 11 Hilton Hotels in the U.S.

It is the first multi-market travel tie-in with a hotel, says a Food Net spokeswoman, part of the network's push to expand its brand beyond food.

Guests at the hotels will get a Food Network goodie basket, including a tote bag, cookbook, restaurant guide, and a DVD of travel shows. In addition, for an extra charge, they can get a four-course tasting menu from the hotel's executive chef.

Food Net will also create special in-room (and in-lounge and in-gym) programming that plugs Road Tasted, and Rachael Ray’s Tasty Travels, and $40 A Day, via city-specific versions of the programs.

The package will be promoted on Hilton.com, with a link to Foodnetwork.com.