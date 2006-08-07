Food Names New Programming Chef
Food Network has named Bruce Seidel senior VP, program planning and special productions.
Seidel has been in the programming department at the Scripps network for the past eight years, including overseeing the launch of Iron Chef America, the network's homegrown take on its popular Japanese import, and reality competition The Next Food Network Star.
Before joining Food, he was with Discovery and HBO.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.